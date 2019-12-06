Another I-80/35 Closure for Flyover Ramp Construction at Urban Loop

Posted 10:47 am, December 6, 2019, by

Drone13 view of Urban Loop construction on Nov. 24, 2019. (WHO-HD)

URBANDALE, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Transportation is closing a section of Interstate 80-35 over the weekend — for a second time.

Traffic will be detoured between Douglas Avenue and 86th Street from 10:00 p.m. Saturday to Sunday morning.

The area will be closed off so crews can install portions of the new bridge over the interstate at the Urban Loop. The on and off-ramps to Highway 141 and 100th Street will also close during this time.

Motorists will need to use the posted detour on 86th Street and Douglas Avenue through Urbandale.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.