Another I-80/35 Closure for Flyover Ramp Construction at Urban Loop

URBANDALE, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Transportation is closing a section of Interstate 80-35 over the weekend — for a second time.

Traffic will be detoured between Douglas Avenue and 86th Street from 10:00 p.m. Saturday to Sunday morning.

The area will be closed off so crews can install portions of the new bridge over the interstate at the Urban Loop. The on and off-ramps to Highway 141 and 100th Street will also close during this time.

Motorists will need to use the posted detour on 86th Street and Douglas Avenue through Urbandale.