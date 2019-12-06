Arctic Cold to Impact Iowa Again Next Week

IOWA — Another arctic blast is set to impact Iowa temperatures next week. Before that happens, we will enjoy some slightly warmer weather with highs about ten to 15 degrees above average on Saturday and Sunday. A strong south wind will keep temperatures mild on Saturday and Sunday before a cold arctic front crosses the state on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to fall from 50 degrees on Sunday afternoon to 15 degrees by early on Tuesday morning. That is a 35 degree temperature drop. Temperatures will be warmest early Monday morning before the cold front moves through mid morning. A few rain showers and snow showers will pass through along the front through noon on Monday. No heavy snow is expected or major accumulations.

An arctic ridge of high pressure will settle in Monday night and dominate the weather through Thursday. Temperatures will stay below freezing from noon on Monday through early Friday morning, approximately 90 hours, give or take. The weather is expected to be dry during this time.

Now this air will not be our coldest of the season. We dropped to -1º almost a month ago on Nov. 12. During that cold spell, we stayed at or below freezing for nearly four days.