Centsable Health: Tips for Using and Serving Winter Squash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter squash can be a bit intimidating to use, but the health benefits can't be denied. Whitney Hemmer of Fareway Stores shares some of the health benefits and tips for using squash.

Proper Storage for Acorn and Butternut Squash:

Store uncut squash in a dark, dry, cool place for 3 – 6 months

Freeze cooked squash for up to 3 months

Store cut squash pieces in the fridge for up to 5 days

How to Prepare Acorn and Butternut Squash:

Microwave the squash for a few minutes to soften before cutting.

Cut squash in half, remove seeds, then bake (flesh side down) at 375°F until tender (usually 30 – 40 minutes).

You can also steam, roast cubes, or microwave.

The Health benefits of Squash: