Christkindlmarket Moves to New Location at Principal Park

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Christkindlmarket is a German-inspired Christmas market whose goal is to educate and entertain the community by exposing them to European culture through food, handcrafted products, and activities. These markets originated in Germany and Austria, but German immigrants brought the first Christkindlmarket to the US, in 1996.

Christkindlmarket has been in Des Moines for four years and is kicking off festivities this year on St. Nicholas Day.

This year, Christkindlmarket has a new location at Principal Park. Board members said along with wanting to expand their space, this change was mainly due to parking. A common critique from attendees years past was there was no free parking. Now at Principal Park, attendees have free surface lot parking in the two lots between SW 2nd St. and SW 3rd St.

People can enjoy free arts and crafts activities at the KinderKorner and purchase hand-blown and painted ornaments, straw ornaments, steins, and classic German products like nutcrackers, wooden smokers and wooden figures for incense. Some vendors will even demonstrate their handicrafts directly from their work bench.

Attendees can also enjoy bratwurst, candied nuts and authentic German food.

Christkindlmarket will take place all weekend long at Principal Park.

December 6, 2019: 11am - 9pm

December 7, 2019: 11am - 9pm

December 8, 2019: 11am - 5pm