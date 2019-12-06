Des Moines Students Strike with Bernie Sanders on Climate

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Dozens of students skipped class Friday morning to demand action on climate change with presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

16-year-old Torin Lackmann said it's worth missing one day of school if it means getting politicians to take climate change more seriously.

"I learn some stuff in school but if I’m not gonna have a future there’s no point going anyways," she said.

One politician who won't need any convincing is Sanders, who many students said is leading the presidential field on climate change with his Green New Deal. The $1.7 billion plan aims to attack climate change by weaning the United States off fossil fuels and creating high-paying jobs in clean energy industries.

"A lot of people on the right think it’s too radical and too much change too soon," Lackmann said. "But with how bad and intense the climate crisis is right now, the change needs to be made and we don’t have time to waste messing around."

Their "Youth Climate Strike" was in tandem with hundreds of other strikes around the nation Friday. This date was intentionally planned, as climate activists like Swedish teen Greta Thunberg and other world leaders gathered at the UN's climate change conference in Madrid on Friday.

Sanders applauded the young activists for their involvement in the cause, but also took the opportunity to pitch himself to those who will be old enough to caucus for him in February.

"This is a moment in history where we have got to think big because the crisis we face are big crises," he said. "And as president of the United States, I’m not gonna tell you that climate change is a hoax. I'm not gonna deny the reality."

18-year-old Drew Sullivan said she attended because she tired of seeing older generations ignore the problem.

"If we won't address it, it will cause us major problem as it already started to," she said. "We are the first generation to actually start worrying about and see the effects and realize these will be in our lifetime and we’re gonna be the ones to change it if the older generations won’t."