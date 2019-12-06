Historic Des Moines Home Decked Out For Holly and Ivy Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People lined up to get in the doors of the Salisbury House when it opened for the Holly and Ivy Tour Friday morning.

The historic home is all decked out for the annual tour. Area designers, decorators and florists put their own spin on dozens of rooms around the 1920s mansion. “To be able to design it was really an honor,” said Jen Haywood with Texturious Designs.

Haywood decorated the library. “This is the holidays. This is Christmas time. This is where the Weeks family would have spent a lot of their time.”

Haywood put a Pinterest spin on the library with by adding a rustic ladder she got on a Facebook swap group and decorated it like a tree. She also opted for pastels instead of traditional holiday colors.

“Color is really big. I’m an interior designer, and we’re seeing a lot of color showing up all over the market, especially on the east and west coast. So, I wanted to stray a little bit away from your traditional red and green that you see around Christmas time.”

Two other homes are part of the annual Holly and Ivy Tour. Rachel Vaughan with the Salisbury House said, "There's one other historic home in the Des Moines metro area and there is a private residence that is actually newly built out in a gated community out in Johnston. Even the other historic home is from a very different era. All three of the homes differ from each other and have all been decorated by different designers."

The Holly & Ivy Tour is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is a fundraiser for the Salisbury House Foundation. Tickets are available at the door. Standard admission is $20, $18 for members and $5 for students.