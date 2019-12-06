Man Charged with Murder in Sherman Hill Shooting

Posted 6:25 am, December 6, 2019, by

Wayne E. Jemerigbe (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man Des Moines police were seeking on a material witness warrant in connection with a shooting death in the Sherman Hill neighborhood is in custody and has now been charged with murder.

The Des Moines Police Department says 39-year-old Wayne Jemerigbe was located Thursday night just before 7:00 in the 1900 block of College Avenue.

Jemerigbe is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Karlos Goldman, Jr.  Goldman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a truck parked in the 600 block of 18th Street Monday afternoon.  He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Jemerigbe is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail and is expected to make his first appearance before a judge Friday morning.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.