Man Charged with Murder in Sherman Hill Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man Des Moines police were seeking on a material witness warrant in connection with a shooting death in the Sherman Hill neighborhood is in custody and has now been charged with murder.

The Des Moines Police Department says 39-year-old Wayne Jemerigbe was located Thursday night just before 7:00 in the 1900 block of College Avenue.

Jemerigbe is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Karlos Goldman, Jr. Goldman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a truck parked in the 600 block of 18th Street Monday afternoon. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Jemerigbe is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail and is expected to make his first appearance before a judge Friday morning.