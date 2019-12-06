× Pella’s Norman Rockwell Feel Draws Visitors During Christmas Season

PELLA, Iowa — Most people think of Pella when it’s tulips are in bloom. But a significant group of visitors also make the trek to town during the Christmas season.

“A lot of people talk about Pella‘s being a little bit of a Norman Rockwell feeling at Christmas,” said Jill Vandevoort. of the Pella Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We’re a small community we care about each other we care about celebrating Christmas, we want to bring that joy to other people too, when they come in to our community as well.”

This weekend the annual tour of homes is underway. This event brings people from all over Iowa, and surrounding states. It often draws 2500 to 3,000 each year.

“I am a local and I go to the house tour almost every year just because they’re such a nice variety of houses,” said Sherril Graham, of Pella. “They have different themes in each house so you get a really good perspective of peoples’ interest.”

The Opera House is a stop on the tour, and also home to the Festival of Trees.

“Three day event second day we’ve been hosting a number of people here for refreshments at the opera house we also have lots of discounts going on the retailers downtown,” said Vandevooert. “Tonight will have the event over at the Pella historical Village the Christmas Walk.”

“We have a historical village 22 historic buildings they’re all decorated for Christmas right now,” said Valerie Van Kooten, of the Pella Historical Village. “We have everything from a log cabin that what our ancestors came and lived in to the boyhood home of Wyatt Earp, which is currently in the restoration.”

The town will host it’s annual Sinter Klaas Parade on Saturday at 10 am.

If you’d like to know more about visiting Pella, click here.