DNR: Ankeny Man Charged For Illegally Killing Trumpeter Swans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- An Ankeny man is charged with illegal hunting for allegedly shooting and killing trumpeter swans.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, 28-year-old Loai Abdulal shot and killed six trumpeter swans at Paul Errington Marsh on Friday.

When confronted by a DNR officer, the suspect stated that he thought the swans were geese.

Abdulal is charged with six counts of illegal taking of a non-protected game. If convicted, he will face a $1,500 civil penalty for each trumpeter swan.

“Sadly, this isn’t uncommon lately, we’ve seen this happening more frequently so it’s very important that all hunters identify their target before pulling the trigger,” said DNR Conservation Officer Dustin Eighmy. “We’re very thankful that a hunter knew to call to alert us of this poaching incident in a very timely manner.”

Officers also seized the shotgun used in the incident.