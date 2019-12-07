Former Iowa Congressman Berkley Bedell Dies at 98

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPLES, Florida -- The family of Berkley Bedell is mourning the loss of the longtime Iowa congressman.

Family members say Bedell suffered a stroke on Dec. 4 and passed away at 98 years old on Saturday.

Bedell represented Iowa’s 6th district in Congress from 1975 to 1987.

He was born in Spirit Lake and launched the fishing tackle business Berkley and Company.

"He pioneered a life that impacted others for 98 years. His duality of concern for how others thought of him and how graciously he thought of others molded a personality that was uniquely special and full of influence," wrote Tom Bedell on Facebook. "...he set an example of principle as a Congressman; and he lived wisdom and passion in his senior years – never giving up on the desire and belief that he could change the world for the better."

Senator Chuck Grassley sent his condolences to the Bedell family in a post on Twitter.

Sad to hear of Berkley Bedell’s passing He served NW Iowa as a congressman from 1975-1987 He was a good good friend of mine Party difference never kept us from cooperating Barbara & I send our condolences to his family & friends Berkley was beloved by so many — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 8, 2019

J.D. Scholten, a Democratic congressional candidate for Iowa's 4th district, wrote on Twitter that Bedell was his political hero.

Heavy hearts in NW Iowa today. Former Congressman Berkley Bedell, and my political hero, has passed away.https://t.co/GR3b7VQGeL — J.D. Scholten (@JDScholten) December 7, 2019

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price and 4th District Chair Penny Rosfjord released a statement on his death. It reads: