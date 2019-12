Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa -- An investigation is underway into a crash that damaged the Freedom Rock in Dallas County.

Overnight someone slammed into the rock, rolling it off its foundation.

According to Raccoon Valley Radio, a 21-year-old driver hit the monument located along Highway 169 in Minburn around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police think excessive speed was a factor. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.