High-Speed Chase Ends With Clive Officer Involved Shooting In Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — An officer involved shooting has sent one suspect to the hospital and another in custody. The Clive Police Department says at 2:34 a.m Saturday officers attempted to pull over a gray Dodge Charger for a traffic violation near 63rd street when the driver of vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a high-speed chase eastbound on I-235. Investigators say the suspects vehicle attempted to allude officers at the 42nd street exit in Des Moines but lost control and crashed. The two suspects then fled on foot in the 600 block of 42nd street. A Clive police officer pursued on of the suspects between homes in the area. The Clive Police Department says that officer fired his pistol, striking the suspect. Medical personnel were called immediately and sent the suspect to the hospital. A handgun was recovered at the scene. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time. The second suspect was apprehended shortly after. The Des Moines Police Department is investigating the incident. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation per Clive

Police Department policy. The names of the suspect and the involved officer is not being released at this time.