Morningside Tops Grand View 21-16 in NAIA Semifinals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- No. 4 Grand View's undefeated season came to an end against top-ranked Morningside, falling 21-16 in the NAIA semifinals.

In Sioux City, it was a close matchup of two undefeated football teams. Grand View took a 13-7 lead at halftime after quarterback Ben Ferkin's 19-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Turner late in the second quarter.

Morningside responded in the third quarter. Quarterback Joe Dolincheck threw for two touchdown passes to take a 21-13 lead.

Trailing 21-16 in the fourth quarter, Grand View had the ball with under two minutes to go and was driving the field. Ferkin completed a pass to Turner to get down to the Morningside 20-yard line, but Turner fumbled the football on the play. The Mustangs recovered and ran out the clock to win the game.

Ferkin completed 23 of 41 passes for 226 yards. Grand View running back Devon Pressley totaled 124 yards on 15 carries. Turner had seven receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Dolincheck finished the game with 328 yards passing and three touchdowns. Reid Jurgensmeier caught two of Morningside's touchdowns and totaled 122 yards. Arnijae Ponder added 81 yards on the ground.

Morningside College (13-0) will face Marian University (12-0) in the NAIA national championship. Morningside will look to defend its national title after going undefeated last season. The national championship game is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. in Ruston, Louisiana.