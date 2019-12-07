UNI Advances to Quarterfinals With 13-10 Win Over South Dakota State

Posted 5:02 pm, December 7, 2019, by

BROOKINGS, South Dakota — Northern Iowa scored 13 unanswered points to upset no. 7 South Dakota State 13-10 and advance to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

South Dakota State jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but Northern Iowa scored the final 13 points in the game. The Panthers took the lead on Matthew Cook’s 18-yard field goal with 2:10 to go.

Former Waukee standout Trevor Allen rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Former Des Moines Lincoln quarterback Will McElvain completed 11 of 20 passes for 124 yards.

Find a full box score here.

Northern Iowa took revenge on South Dakota State after losing to the Jackrabbits 38-7 three weeks ago.

The win sends the Panthers (10-4) to a quarterfinal matchup against no. 2 seed James Madison (12-1) next weekend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.