× UNI Advances to Quarterfinals With 13-10 Win Over South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, South Dakota — Northern Iowa scored 13 unanswered points to upset no. 7 South Dakota State 13-10 and advance to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

South Dakota State jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but Northern Iowa scored the final 13 points in the game. The Panthers took the lead on Matthew Cook’s 18-yard field goal with 2:10 to go.

QUARTERFINAL BOUND!@UNIFootball upsets No. 7 South Dakota State, 13-10, and will be sticking around to play No. 2 James Madison in the Quarterfinals!!#FCSPlayoffs #FCS pic.twitter.com/Xi0FrwWlT5 — FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) December 7, 2019

Former Waukee standout Trevor Allen rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Former Des Moines Lincoln quarterback Will McElvain completed 11 of 20 passes for 124 yards.

Find a full box score here.

Northern Iowa took revenge on South Dakota State after losing to the Jackrabbits 38-7 three weeks ago.

The win sends the Panthers (10-4) to a quarterfinal matchup against no. 2 seed James Madison (12-1) next weekend.