Beaverdale Group Getting Shoppers in a Giving Mood

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Many local businesses are stringing lights for the holidays, but some Christmas trees you pass this year while shopping may be more than just decoration.

Beaverdale Cares is a local organization made up of residents in Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood. For the second year, they’ve teamed up with six local Beaverdale businesses to display giving trees in their stores. The trees have 50 ornaments each and describe an item that a local charity is in need of this holiday season. From hats, gloves and toys to feminine hygiene products, people can take the ornament and buy that item and bring the item back to the same tree. No tree is the same because each tree is assigned to a separate charity with different needs.

Organizers say it is a great way to teach the spirit of giving while also checking off your shopping lists at local shops.

"Give people one more way they can give back. One thing that works out well for my family is we have two young children. We have a 6-year-old and a 3-year old. They may not necessarily see where our monetary charitable donations go, but when we go shopping they see me pick up a warm hat and I can say to them that we are going to be dropping this off at the tree so it goes to somebody in need. Especially this time of year when the kids can be so focused on receiving things, it is really nice to be able to demonstrate the values of generosity and giving and really impress that upon them," said Stacia Zink, who lives in the Beaverdale neighborhood and is a part of Beaverdale Cares.

Participating locations:

Ace Hardware at 2727 Beaver Avenue will benefit Children and Families of Iowa

Vinyl Cup Records at 2815 Beaver Avenue will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

Green Family Flooring at 1901 Beaver Avenue will benefit Joppa Outreach

Grounds for Celebration at 2709 Beaver Avenue will benefit Youth Emergency Services & Shelter

First American Bank at 2805 Beaver Avenue will benefit the ARL of Iowa

Christopher's Restaurant at 2816 Beaver Avenue will benefit the Young Women’s Resouce Center

The giving trees will be up until the last weekend before Christmas.