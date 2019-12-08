× Iowa State to Face Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl

ORLANDO, Florida — Iowa State will square off against Notre Dame at the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Iowa State finished the regular season 7-5 overall and tied for third place in the Big 12.

Notre Dame went 10-2 and is ranked no. 15 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Notre Dame’s only losses came against Georgia and Michigan.

The game will take place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Camping World Stadium. It will be televised on ABC.

This is Iowa State’s third-straight bowl appearance. The Cyclones defeated no. 19 Memphis 21-20 in the 2017 Liberty Bowl and lost to no. 12 Washington State 28-26 in the 2018 Alamo Bowl.