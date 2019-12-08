Iowa to Take on USC in the Holiday Bowl

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 7: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes is seen before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Bloomington, Indiana. Iowa defeated Indiana 35-27. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, California — The Iowa Hawkeyes will play the USC Trojans in this year’s Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California.

No. 16 Iowa finished 9-3 overall in the regular season. No. 22 USC went 8-4 during the regular season.

The Holiday Bowl will take place at SDCCU Stadium on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. Fans can watch it on Fox Sports 1.

The Hawkeyes and Trojans last met in the 2003 Orange Bowl. USC won the game 38-17.

Iowa’s last trip to the Holiday Bowl was in 1991 against BYU. That game ended in a 13-13 tie.

