Iowa to Take on USC in the Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO, California — The Iowa Hawkeyes will play the USC Trojans in this year’s Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California.

No. 16 Iowa finished 9-3 overall in the regular season. No. 22 USC went 8-4 during the regular season.

The Holiday Bowl will take place at SDCCU Stadium on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. Fans can watch it on Fox Sports 1.

The Hawkeyes and Trojans last met in the 2003 Orange Bowl. USC won the game 38-17.

Iowa’s last trip to the Holiday Bowl was in 1991 against BYU. That game ended in a 13-13 tie.