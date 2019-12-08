Monday to Bring Weather Whiplash to Iowans

IOWA — After a mild several days in central Iowa, the weather pattern is about to change drastically.

A strong cold front will arrive overnight, shifting the wind toward the northwest. This wind will be 20 to 30 mph throughout the day, which will transport a much colder air mass into Iowa. How cold you ask? Well, the day will actually start off way above average with temperatures in the mid 30s for central Iowa. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 20s, and by midnight the teens. Add the wind speed to that and it will feel close to 0°F as kids are hopping off the school bus. We’ll hang on to these cold temperatures through the middle of the week.

That is just the cold and wind though. On Monday we’ll also experience some precipitation early.

Who will see what and when?

Carroll-Fort Dodge-Mason City and NW: Snow from 5 AM-12 PM (1-3″ snow likely)

Audubon-Ames-Iowa Falls: Freezing drizzle/mist mix from 5-7 AM, Snow from 7 AM-1 PM (less than 1″ snow likely)

Creston-Des Moines-Marshalltown: Drizzle before 9 AM, Snow from 9 AM-1 PM (less than 1″ snow likely)

Lamoni-Chariton-Grinnell: Rain/Drizzle before 10 AM, Snow from 10 AM-1 PM (less than 0.5″ snow likely)

Centerville-Ottumwa: Rain before 11 AM, Snow from 11 AM-1 PM (less than 0.5″ snow likely)

This is the only day with a chance for measurable precipitation.