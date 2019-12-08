Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar Rolls Out New Economic Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- Presidential candidate Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar spent the weekend campaigning in Iowa, rolling out her new “Future of Work." Her four-tiered economic plan, she says, is designed to help Americans succeed in a changing economy.

“It's a more diverse workforce, including in Iowa. It has more combination of jobs. And we want to make sure that we maintain that safety net for people in this country, even if they're not working at one company their whole life,” said Klobuchar.

The different tiers of the plan tackle different aspects of the economy and include addressing digital disruption, respecting the dignity of work, investing in America’s future and economic justice.

A major part of that plan includes addressing the rising cost of child care nationwide. In Iowa, the average cost for infant care is just over $10,000 annually. This represents about 15 percent of the average Iowa household’s income of $67,854.

“You shouldn't have to pay more than seven percent of your income on child care,” said Klobuchar. “If you go over seven percent, which is what happens to a lot of people ... then the government is going to help out and make up that difference. And it's paid for in my plan with some changes to the tax code.”

Klobuchar’s plan also aligns with Health and Human Services, whose affordability standard says child care should not cost more than seven percent of a family’s income.

The senator also plans to expand to expand lending programs within the Small Business Administration, in hopes of increasing capital for small businesses. Despite small businesses being a large part of the “Future of Work,” Klobuchar also supports a $15 minimum wage, which some small business owners have expressed concern of nationwide.

“It would be phased in and I think that's very important. It wouldn't happen immediately by any means, and we have seen increases in the wages just in general with competitiveness. So I think that belief that you would have seen, years ago, is not as big as it is now,” said Klobuchar.

Also, with the rise of technology, the senator is hoping to expand internet access to every single home in the country, something that 31 percent of Americans don’t have. Klobuchar has also expressed concern with the rise of digital redlining, or online discrimination. Earlier this year, Facebook was charged with discrimination for its advertising algorithm by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which alleged that the platform allows advertisers to seclude users based on location and age.

“We know that it's discrimination if a renting agency refuses to show African American people certain houses, that's discrimination. But, if Facebook or some of these other companies don't target it so that certain ads can't go to certain people, we don't have any rules of the road about that ... We need to change that so it's not discriminatory,” said Klobuchar.

The senator makes her case supporting the new plan at various forums and round tables, which included a stop at her 70th Iowa county in Allamakee.

To read Klobuchar’s full plan and her ideas on paying for them, click here.