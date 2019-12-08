Weather Why: The Aleutian Low and Cold Air Outbreaks

Posted 8:55 am, December 8, 2019, by
Data pix.

Cold air outbreaks happen during the winter months. Some cold air outbreaks can be more dramatic and significant than others. Believe it or not, some outbreaks of cold air from the arctic is allowed to move south over the Central and Eastern US due to a change in the weather setup just off the coast of Alaska. Meteorologist Megan Salois explains here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.