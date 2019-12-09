× 1 Seriously Injured in 50+ Vehicle Crash on I-80 Near Altoona

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says one person has been seriously injured in a crash involving more than 50 vehicles on I-80 near Altoona.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol originally reported to Channel 13 that one person was killed, but he corrected that statement and now says one person was seriously injured. The accident happened around 11:00 a.m. Monday east of the east mixmaster and just before reaching Highway 65.

Dinkla was not able to release many details but did confirm more than 50 vehicles were involved. There’s no word on any other injuries from the incident.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says I-80 westbound is blocked between the Highway 65 exit and the exit to I-235 and will be closed for some time.

A snow squall blowing through the metro caused slippery roads across central Iowa and law enforcement agencies are responding to dozens of crashes.