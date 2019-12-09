2020 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the 2020 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns.

Republican Candidates

Donald Trump – 45th President of the United States. Running for reelection.
Primary Campaign Committee – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
Website – https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
January 20, 2017 – The day he is inaugurated, Trump submits paperwork to the Federal Election Commission to be eligible to run for reelection in 2020.
February 27, 2018 – The Trump campaign announces Brad Parscale, the digital media director of his 2016 campaign, has been hired to run his reelection bid.

Bill Weld – Former Massachusetts Governor
Primary Campaign Committee – 2020 Presidential Campaign Committee
Website – https://www.weld2020.org/
April 15, 2019 – Announces he is running for the Republican nomination for president on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper.

Joe Walsh – Former US Representative from Illinois
Primary Campaign Committee – Walsh 2020
Website – https://www.joewalsh.org/
August 25, 2019 – Announces he is running for the Republican nomination for president on ABC’s “This Week.”

Democratic Candidates

John Delaney – US Representative from Maryland’s 6th District
Primary Campaign Committee – Friends of John Delaney
Website – https://www.johnkdelaney.com
July 28, 2017 – In a Washington Post op-ed, Delaney announces he is running for president.

Andrew Yang – Entrepreneur, Founder of Venture for America
Primary Campaign Committee – Friends of Andrew Yang
Website – https://www.yang2020.com/
February 2, 2018 – Announces he is running for president via YouTube.

Julián Castro – Former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and former secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under US President Barack Obama.
Primary Campaign Committee – Julián for the Future Presidential Exploratory Committee
Website – https://www.julianforthefuture.com/
January 12, 2019 – Officially announces he is running for president.

Tulsi Gabbard – US Representative from Hawaii’s 2nd District
Primary Campaign Committee – Tulsi Now
Website – https://www.tulsi2020.com/
January 11, 2019 – “I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week,” the Hawaii Democrat tells CNN’s Van Jones.
February 2, 2019 – Gabbard officially launches her 2020 presidential campaign at an event in Hawaii.

Marianne Williamson – Author and activist
Primary Campaign Committee – Marianne Williamson for President
Website – https://www.marianne2020.com/
January 28, 2019 – Williamson formally launches her 2020 presidential campaign with a speech in Los Angeles.

Cory Booker – US Senator from New Jersey
Primary Campaign Committee – Cory 2020
Website – https://corybooker.com/
February 1, 2019 – Releases a video announcing his candidacy, appears on the talk show, “The View,” participates in multiple radio interviews and holds a press conference in Newark, New Jersey.

Elizabeth Warren – US Senator from Massachusetts
Primary Campaign Committee – Warren for President, Inc.
Website – https://elizabethwarren.com/
February 9, 2019 – Warren officially announces she is running for president at a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Amy Klobuchar – US Senator from Minnesota
Primary Campaign Committee – Amy For America
Website – https://www.amyklobuchar.com/
February 10, 2019 – Announces her presidential bid at a snowy, freezing outdoor event in Minneapolis.

Bernie Sanders – US Senator from Vermont
Primary Campaign Committee – Bernie 2020
Website – https://berniesanders.com
February 19, 2019 – Announces that he is running for president during an interview with Vermont Public Radio.

Pete Buttigieg – Mayor of South Bend, Indiana
Primary Campaign Committee – Pete for America
Website – https://peteforamerica.com/
April 14, 2019 – Officially announces he is running for president during a rally in South Bend, Indiana.

Joe Biden – Former US vice president
Primary Campaign Committee – Biden for President
Website – https://joebiden.com/
April 25, 2019 – Announces he is running for president in a campaign video posted to social media.

Michael Bennet – US Senator from Colorado
Primary Campaign Committee – Bennet for America
Website – https://michaelbennet.com/
May 2, 2019 – Announces his candidacy during an interview on CBS’ “This Morning.”

Tom Steyer – Former hedge fund manager and activist
Primary Campaign Committee – Tom 2020
Website – https://www.tomsteyer.com/
July 9, 2019 – Announces his candidacy in a video posted online.

Deval Patrick – Former governor of Massachusetts
Primary Campaign Committee – Deval for All
Website – https://devalpatrick2020.com/
November 14, 2019 – Announces his candidacy in a video posted to his website.

Michael Bloomberg – Former New York mayor
Primary Campaign Committee – Mike Bloomberg 2020
Website – https://www.mikebloomberg.com/
November 24, 2019 – Officially announces his bid in a letter on his campaign website.

