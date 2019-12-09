Brief Band of Snow to Impact Morning Travel

A band of brief heavy snow will impact travel for folks across Central Iowa through noon today. A cold front is swinging through bringing short-lived heavy snow passing through the state today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Central Iowa during that time.

Whiteout conditions have been reported along I-80 west of Des Moines this morning between Stuart and Atlantic. That snow will be moving into the metro through late morning. This will bring a sudden change in the weather when arriving with brief moderate to heavy snow and winds gusting 35 to 45 mph leading to reduced visibility during that time. Travelers need to be aware of quickly changing weather and deteriorating conditions.

Due to the short nature of the snowfall, no major accumulation is expected. But roads may become slippery in the midst of the snow burst.

The Des Moines Metro will see the snow between 9:30 and 11 AM. Osceola to Lamoni will see the snow from 10 to 11 AM.

Temperatures will drop significantly today to the low 20s by 4 PM and the teens this evening. The winds will stay strong from the northwest through the day at 20 to 25 mph.