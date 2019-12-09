Centsable Health: Apple Cider Glazed Meatballs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's holiday party season and simple is best! Fareway's Whitney Hemmer has a great appetizer idea with so much flavor for you to take and serve at your next holiday party.

Apple Cider Glazed Meatballs

Makes about 9 servings (6 meatballs each)

Total time 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 (1 pound) bag frozen ½ ounce meatballs

1 cup apple cider

¼ cup low-sodium soy sayce

1 tsp. grated ginger

1 Tbsp. apple butter

3 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 tsp. chili garlic sauce, depending on your spice prefence

1 ½ tsp. cornstarch

Salt and pepper, to taste

Sliced scallions, for garnish

Directions

Combine apple cider, soy sauce, ginger, apple butter, brown sugar, chili garlic sauce, cornstarch, salt and pepper and whisk to combine. Add to a large skillet with high sides and heat until bubbling. Add meatballs, cover, and cook on low until meatballs are thawed and sauce has thickened, about 20 minutes. Serve with scallions, if desired.