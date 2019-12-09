× Des Moines Police Searching for Missing Man With Dementia

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 81-year-old man with dementia.

Tom Bartleson is missing from the Lake Mills area and is possibly in the Des Moines area. Police said Bartleson is without needed medications and does not have a cell phone.

Bartleson was last seen wearing an olive gray-colored winter coat with the words “Spec Mix” on it, and an Iowa Hawkeyes ballcap. He is driving a maroon-colored 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 truck with distinctive yellow lights across the top of the cab.

Anyone who may have seen Bartleson is asked to call 911.