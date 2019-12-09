Insiders 12/8/19: Cory Booker’s Criticism About Kamala Harris Quitting the 2020 Race

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cory Booker spoke one-on-one about his criticism that Kamala Harris is no longer in the 2020 presidential race, his own standing in the race and his call for diversity on the debate stage.

Meet “The Deciders.” They are the nine Iowans we will follow for the next two months to track how they decide which Democratic candidate to support in the Iowa caucuses.

A new study shows an overwhelming number of college students are worried about their next meal. The rates of hunger and food insecurity among college students are higher than the rest of the country. See how a group at Iowa State University is making sure college students aren't going hungry.

Booker returns for the Insiders Quick Six.