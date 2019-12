× Iowa National Guard’s Command Sergeant Major Retires

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Six years after making Iowa history as the first female senior enlisted leader for the Iowa National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. Rachel Fails has retired.

At a ceremony Sunday, Command Sgt. Maj. Fails handed over her responsibility as the state’s senior non-commissioned officer.

Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Hjelmstad will take her place.

Fails served in the Iowa National Guard since 1986.