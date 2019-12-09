× Officer, Suspects Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Investigators are releasing more information into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Des Moines over the weekend.

The officer has been identified as Officer Nicholas Hershel-Anderson of the Clive Police Department. He has been with the department since August of 2016.

A news release from the Des Moines Police Department says the man shot by Officer Hershel-Anderson is 26-year-old Meamen Jean Nyah. He is still hospitalized. Meamen had been on supervised release on a federal charge of an unlawful user of controlled substance possessing firearms.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a Clive police officer, who was participating in a special traffic enforcement project in and around West Des Moines, attempted to pull over a gray Dodge Charger for a traffic violation near 63rd Street.

The driver refused to stop, and officers were led on a high-speed chase on eastbound I-235.

The suspect vehicle crashed at the 42nd Street exit in Des Moines and two male suspects fled from the vehicle on foot.

Police say while chasing Nyah in the 600 block of 42nd Street, he pulled out a pistol. That’s when Officer Hershel-Anderson fired and hit him.

Police scoured the neighborhood and with the help of a K-9 officer were able to locate and arrest the second suspect, 27-year-old William Leanthony Marcell Carr. Carr had arrest warrants in connection with a Des Moines incident in which he displayed a gun and fired it in front of children.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene that had been reported stolen during an October 2019 burglary in Des Moines. They found a second handgun near the scene of the shooting.

The investigation into the incident continues.

Officer Hershel-Anderson is on administrative leave while the Des Moines Police Department investigates the officer-involved shooting.