Teehee’s Comedy Club Opens Downtown Des Moines

Posted 9:06 am, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:07AM, December 9, 2019
DES MOINES, Iowa  --  A new comedy club in downtown Des Moines aims to cultivate local talent as well as bring in big names from across the country. It’s called Teehee’s Comedy Club and it’s in a familiar place, right across the street from Exile Brewing Company.

Teehee Comedy Club’s grand opening was last Friday, and they are kicking off their first week with events every night:

Mondays – Special Engagements

Tuesdays – Trivia Night 8 p.m.

Wednesdays – Free Improv Cast Show 8 p.m.

Thursdays – Stand-Up Open Mic 7:30 p.m. sign up, 8 p.m. show

Fridays – Comedy Improv Shows at 7 and 9 p.m.

Saturdays – Comedy Improv Shows at 7 and 9 p.m.

Sundays – Special Engagements

You can buy tickets online at teeheescomedy.com or at the door, tickets are between $8 and $10. The club is located at 1433 Walnut Street.

