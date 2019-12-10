An ‘active shooting situation’ is Under Way in Jersey City, NJ, Sheriff’s Office Says

Law enforcement agencies are responding to an “active shooting situation” in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to Jean Jadezaia, a spokeswoman for the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office.

The ATF office in Newark tweeted Tuesday that agents responded to “reports of an active shooter.”

The New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association also tweeted: “We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts.”

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to a law enforcement official.

CNN affiliates reported that the shooting occurred in the area of Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City, across the Hudson River from Manhattan. Several roads were closed and schools were on lock down.