Hearing Tuesday for Suspect in Des Moines Triple Homicide

Posted 7:06 am, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:10AM, December 10, 2019

Marvin Escobar-Orellana makes jail court appearance on three counts of first degree murder, July 18, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man accused in a triple homicide that ended the lives of a Des Moines mother and her two children is expected to be back in court Tuesday morning.

Marvin Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the July 16th shooting deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and five-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

The reason for Tuesday’s hearing was not outlined in court records, but the hearing was requested by both parties.

Escobar-Orellana is accused of shooting and killing Flores-Rodriguez and her children after an argument at the home they shared. Police say they were not romantically involved, and Escobar-Orellana and his family lived on the main floor while Flores-Rodriguez and her children lived in the home’s basement.

recently filed motion requesting Escobar-Orellana’s eight-year-old son be allowed to testify via closed-circuit TV reveals the child was a witness to the shootings.

Federal immigration officials confirm Escobar-Orellana is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala. He had been living in the U.S. under the name Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez and had been deported from the U.S. twice before. He was convicted of illegal entry into the United States in 2010.

He is being held on a federal immigration detainer.

Escobar-Orellana’s trial is scheduled for January 27, 2020.

