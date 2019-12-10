× Iowa Hunting Party Shoots House, Hunter During Opening Weekend

LOGAN, Iowa (KCAU) – A member of a hunting party near Logan, Iowa, was shot in the leg while hunting deer during the opening weekend of shotgun deer season.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that conservation officers received a report of property damage in Logan on Sunday.

They said that Chase Maguire, 18, of Logan, was shooting at a deer over a hilltop with a .450 Bushmaster. He missed the deer and ended up hitting a house.

The DNR also learned that another member in the group, Craig Brenden, 38, of Logan, had been shot in the lower leg by another member in the hunting party.

Brenden was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is currently in stable condition.

Investigators said that Brenden was shot while a hunter was shooting at a wounded deer. They are still trying to determine who fired the shot that hit Brenden.

The investigation is on-going. No charges have been filed at this time.