Man Pleads Guilty in Beating Death of His Grandmother

Posted 7:33 am, December 10, 2019, by

Jacob Heyer (WHO-HD)

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of beating to death his grandmother in western Iowa’s Council Bluffs has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Court records say 30-year-old Jacob Heyer pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder. Prosecutors lowered the charge from first-degree murder in exchange for Heyer’s plea.

Heyer was arrested in August 2018 for the assault of 71-year-old Karen Fort. She died within a month, and his original charges were raised.

Heyer’s grandfather told officers that Heyer had said Fort tried to kill him.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.