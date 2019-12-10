× Special Election Scheduled on $24 Million Bond for Norwalk Athletics Facility

NORWALK, Iowa – Voters in Norwalk are being asked to weigh in on whether to fund a new athletics facility.

The Des Moines Register reports that a special election on a $24 million bond for a new physical education and competition center at the high school will be held in March.

The new center will be built south of the existing gym off North Avenue on the site of the former football stadium. It includes more classroom space, two new gymnasiums, as well as paving the parking lot near the baseball field.

The existing high school gym would be renovated for community use.

The special election is tentatively scheduled for March 3rd.