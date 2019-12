Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anyone who's ever played sports knows what a difference a coach can make.

At Urbandale High School, the Jayhawks are off to a perfect 5-0 start, thanks in part to a culture change led by the energetic, Kenton Tennal.

Tennal says, "It's just passion. The only way to get better, the only way to beat everyone else is to work harder than everyone else. It's the tried and true method."

John Sears reports from Urbandale.