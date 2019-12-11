× Clive Police Looking for Driver Who Hit a Child on Sidewalk

CLIVE, Iowa — The Clive Police Department is asking for help finding a driver they say hit and injured a child on Monday.

It happened at 4:18 pm in the 9200 block of Indian Hills Drive. Clive Police say the car left the road and crossed a sidewalk before hitting the child. The driver then fled from the scene.

The child was injured in the crash but is expected to recover.

Police are asking any neighbors with exterior cameras to check their video recordings and alert authorities if they see anything suspicious. They would also like to talk to any driver who was in the area at the time who may have seen someone driving recklessly.

If you have information about this investigation you can contact the police department via Westcom Dispatch at (515) 222-3321.