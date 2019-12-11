× DPS: Male Shot and Killed by Fort Madison Police Officer

FORT MADISON, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Safety says a male was shot and killed by a police officer in Fort Madison Tuesday night.

A news release from the DPS says officers were called to a manufacturing warehouse in Fort Madison around 10:56 p.m. about an individual armed with a handgun. Officers encountered him when they arrived and he was shot by a Fort Madison police officer.

The individual was taken to the Fort Madison Community Hospital, where he died. Investigators have not released his name yet in order to notify the family.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The name of the officer who was involved won’t be released until after an interview with the DCI.