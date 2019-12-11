× Iowa High Schooler Diagnosed with Tuberculosis

HAMPTON, Iowa — Health officials in Franklin County are trying to determine if an Iowa high schooler who tested positive for tuberculosis exposed anyone else to the highly contagious illness.

The Hampton-Dumont School District’s website says it was notified of the diagnosis on Monday. The student is at home and is responding well to treatment.

Although treatable, tuberculosis is a very contagious disease that typically affects the lungs and can be fatal if untreated.

Franklin County Public Health is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health to set up a clinic for free testing.