× Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is on Lockdown and a Suspect is in Custody, Base Says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was placed on lockdown and a suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, NAS Corpus Christi said on Facebook.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Shelter in place. Base on lockdown,” the Navy station, based in Corpus Christi, Texas, said. “We have a suspect in custody. We will lift lockdown when we’ve ensured the scene is safe.”

The precise details remain unclear, but the alert comes just days after a gunman killed three people and injured several others at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. The suspect in that case was identified as a Saudi national who was in a flight training program at the station.