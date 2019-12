× Pedestrian Injured in Early Morning Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash on Des Moines’ east side Wednesday morning sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

Des Moines police say an LSI Wind Service truck lost some fence posts near the intersection of East Broadway Ave. and Hubbell Ave. around 6:45 a.m. When a worker got out to pick them up, he was hit by a car in the turn lane.

Police say he had to be taken to the hospital with a broken shoulder, a broken leg, and a possible head injury.