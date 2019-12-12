Clive Police Still Looking for Driver Who Hit Teenager on Sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- The Clive Police Department is still searching for the driver who hit and injured a teenager on a sidewalk on Monday.

Tire marks are still visible in the grass in the 9200 block of Indian Hills Drive. Police say a 14-year-old girl was walking to a basketball game around 4:15pm on Monday when a car veered off the road and onto the sidewalk, seriously injuring her. The girl is now recovering at home from internal injuries, a concussion and numerous scrapes and bruises.

Unfortunately for police, the victim hasn't been able to tell them much about the crash. "She remembers being hit by a car but details beyond that we really haven't gotten from her yet," says Sgt. Mark Rehberg with the Clive Police Department, "Still recovering. She remembers a little bit more every day."

Police are asking anyone who was in the area on Monday or any neighbors who may have security cameras that captured the suspect vehicle on video to contact them.