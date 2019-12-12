× DHS Confirms DOJ Investigating ‘Sexual Arousal’ Studies on Glenwood Resource Center Residents

DES MOINES, Iowa — WHO-TV has confirmed the Department of Justice is looking into “harmful and uncontrolled human subject experiments” and the investigation related to those experiments is focused on “optimal hydration” and “sexual arousal” studies, according to the Department of Human Services.

Last month, the DOJ notified DHS and Governor Kim Reynolds that it planned to conduct an investigation into the treatment of patients at the Glenwood and Woodward Resource Centers. The centers serve individuals with severe intellectual and physical disabilities.

According to a letter, sent to Reynolds on November 21, The DOJ investigation is looking into “whether the State of Iowa engages in a pattern or practice of violating the federal rights of residents of GRC.”

The DOJ is also investigating “inadequate medical and nursing care, physical and nutritional management, and behavioral health care… needless and

harmful restraint practices and incidents causing needless physical injury.”

The Department of Human Services has placed Jerry Rea, the Superintendent of the Glenwood Resource Center, on administrative leave Tuesday.

DHS confirms there have been three deaths at GRC in the past eight weeks. “Every loss of life in any of our facilities is met with a full investigation,” said DHS spokesperson, Matt Highland.

DOJ investigators visited GRC last Friday. DHS Director, Kelly Garcia is at the facility today. Highland says DHS is cooperating fully with the investigation and conducting its own fact-finding.