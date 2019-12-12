WATCH LIVE: Judiciary Committee Nears Impeachment Vote

Two Adults, Two Juveniles Arrested in Waukee Drug Bust

Posted 9:53 am, December 12, 2019, by

Tason Conner and Brandi Williams (WHO-HD)

WAUKEE, Iowa — Four people are facing felony charges after a drug bust in Waukee Wednesday.

Waukee police executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Bel Aire Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Based on the search, 37-year-olds Tason Conner and Brandi Williams, and two juveniles, were arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver. Conner also faces a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

The case is still under investigation.

