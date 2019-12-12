× Webster City Holiday Open House Marks Kendall and Jane Young Legacy

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — The Webster City Women’s Club is welcoming people to visit the historic Jane Young House there just west of the Kendall Young Library on Elm Street.

The home was built in 1873 by Kendall Young, for his wife Jane. Kendall had been a soldier and businessman prior to settling in Webster City, and getting married there.

He eventually wound his way out to California for the Gold Rush. He was able to find some gold.

“So he took all the gold nuggets he had, and slipped them into his pockets and the lining of his coat’ said JoAnn Robb, who also portrays the character of Jane Young to visitors to the Young House.

“Welcome to the Jane Young House, today I am Jane Young, and I would like to share the home that Kendall Young Built for me,” said Robb. She shared the story of how Young was asked to help fund a library for the community. “However he did not want anything to do with some little library, and he did not want his name attached to it.”

The Webster City Women’s Club, along with the Young House Foundation raise funds to keep the memory of the Youngs, and the Young House open to visitors.

“I’ve always been interested in local history, and to dig into the life of Kendall and Jane has been an experience,” said Loween Getter, of the Webster City Women’s Club. She notes a unique feature of the home’s staircase. “You’ll see a niche that is built into the curved wall. The purpose of that was to allow caskets to be carried up and down the steps.”

Getter also has a Victorian exhibit on funerals in the Victorian era. The house also has displays of fur coats, and hats worn in that era.

There will be an open house Saturday December 14th from 1-4. Admission will be free for the day.

For More on the Webster City Women’s Club and the Jane Young House, click here.