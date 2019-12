Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oskaloosa was without Xavier Foster after the ISU commit came down with mono. Dallas Center-Grimes took advantage, beating the Indians 78-58 and staying unbeaten.

In girls action, No. 9 Ames handed No. 6 Urbandale its first loss of the season, 53-47. Jada Gyamfi scored 22 points to lead the J-Hawks.