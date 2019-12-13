Icy Roads Possible Friday Morning Into Afternoon

Freezing rain and snow continue to move from west to east across Iowa today. This is causing a layer of ice to form on some roads.

Untreated roads, secondary roads, and elevated surfaces are the most susceptible to icy conditions, but even I-80 near Adair and Guthrie counties is already reporting partially ice-covered roads. This will arrive along the I-35 corridor between 10 and 11 AM. It will clear I-35 between 1 and 3 PM.

Ice accumulation in central and southern Iowa will be less than 0.05″ and snow will add up to less than an inch north of Hwy 20.

Some freezing drizzle is still possible overnight, but impacts will be isolated. The beginning of the weekend will bring much colder temperatures and a strong NW wind to Iowa.