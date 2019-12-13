× Improved Donation Station at Blank Children’s Hospital Just in Time for Holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the holidays approach, Blank Children’s Hospital is rolling out a new way to donate to its patients. It’s called the donation station. It’s in the old public safety office.

“I’ve worked here 19 years and we’ve kind of worked with what we’ve had. It’s kind of that ‘you get what you get and don’t throw a fit’ kind of a deal,” Kris Crosson, a Child Life Specialist at Blank Children’s Hospital said. “We’re pretty excited about this [new donation station] because we’re able to store that once a year [item]. Storing what we need for the holiday season, or St. Patrick’s Day or Valentine’s Day. This place gives us much-needed storage for that.”

Before, Blank Children’s Hospital only had a donation storage closet. Crosson said it was small and they had to find other storage areas in empty cupboards of the NICCU or radiology.

Currently, the donation station is open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The children’s hospital is asking for new toys only. They can’t take in any stuffed animals since they can’t be sanitized. Gifts must also be latex-free and non-violent.

They have a wish list online that can help those wanting to donate know what the immediate needs are for the hospital. They also have an Amazon Registry where you can buy items.

“Sometimes we have amazing donors who bring in exactly what we need and then we are set for six months and then we need something different,” Crosson said. “So it’s always good to give us a call and then we can have that conversation about what will work well for our immediate needs right now for the storage that we have.”

Crosson said Blank Children’s Hospital is lucky having so many amazing donors.

“Our childlife team, we just love hearing the stories and seeing that toy or that Play-Doh product. It kind of brings back that experience that you had with that family and just helps us to put a smile on their face and know why we are here as child life specialists helping those experiencing this hospitalization just be the best it can be,” Crosson said.