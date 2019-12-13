Iowa DOT Director Resigns at Governor Reynolds’ Request

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa –The head of the Iowa Department of Transportation will step down early next year. Iowa DOT Director Mark Lowe announced he will resign from the position effective January 10th.

In his resignation letter, Lowe said, “It’s been a terrific privilege to serve in this position and Governor Reynolds has my sincere appreciation for the opportunity to do so. I have great faith in, and regard for, the people of the Iowa Department of Transportation and have every confidence they will continue to serve the State of Iowa well as they continue under new leadership.”

Pat Garrett, spokesperson for the Governor’s office, released a statement saying: “Governor Reynolds appreciates Director Mark Lowe’s years of service, and has decided to seek a change in leadership as she continues to build her administration.”