Iowa Finance Authority Wants to Break Guinness World Record at Winter Farmers’ Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- The Iowa Finance Authority offers mortgage and down payment assistance programs through a network of participating lenders throughout the state. In 2019, it assisted 3,337 people, the most in the authority's history.

Iowa Finance Authority wants central Iowa to help them celebrate its accomplishment at this year’s Winter Farmers' Market. The authority is hosting a Gingerbread Junction, attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most people decorating a gingerbread house at one time. To do this, a minimum of 250 Iowans are needed to show up and participate.

The Gingerbread Junction is a free event will be held at the Des Moines Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market starting at 9:30 a.m. at Hy-Vee Hall.