Jason Carter Files Civil Lawsuit Against Investigators, Father

Posted 6:20 am, December 13, 2019, by

Jason Carter (WHO-HD)

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The Carter vs. Carter case has moved into a new phase now that Jason Carter has filed a lawsuit of his own.

Two years ago Jason was found civilly responsible for the 2015 shooting death of his mother Shirley Carter and ordered to pay a $10 million judgment. But in March of this year, a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder.

Jason is now suing DCI investigator Mark Ludwick, Marion County, Deputy Reed Kious, and his father Bill Carter.

A lawsuit filed Thursday makes several claims about officials botching the investigation. The 76-page document says the investigation was incomplete, that witnesses were manipulated, and that Jason carter was intimidated and made a victim of the bias against him.

The lawsuit comprises six-counts which include false arrest, due process violations, and malicious prosecution.

Jason is asking for an unknown amount of compensatory and punitive damages, plus legal fees.

